Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Aubriella Garza, Oswego, softball, sophomore

Name: Aubriella Garza
School: Oswego, sophomore
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Garza went 4-for-4 at the plate with a grand slam and struck out six in the circle to lead the Panthers to a 10-3 win over Metea Valley. Garza went 9 for 12 in three wins, lifting her batting average to .625 (20 for 32) and notched two wins in the circle. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: How are you feeling about the start to the season? It seems the team is on a good run.
Garza: I’m feeling really good about this season. We have a good group of girls that really work together as one. I’ve grown up with these amazing players and even face some of them during travel season with the Wisconsin Lightning. It’s exciting getting to play with them in high school.
Welge: Your grand slam, what happened in that situation? What is the feeling like of seeing the ball go over the fence?
Garza: I felt really good and relaxed. I walked into that at bat thinking I’m just going to knock in these runs and help my team out. Then I heard a guy in the stands yell “knock them all in.” Normally those things make me laugh and I block them out sometimes but for some reason that one stood out. I laughed at it and got to the plate saying “something solid” like I normally do. The pitch came and I loved it and after it hit the bat I knew it was out of the park. It felt so good because out of all the things I’ve done in my career, I’ve never had a grand slam before.
Welge: How do you keep yourself in a good place mentally during games when you’re both pitching and hitting? Lots of stuff going on!
Garza: I honestly remember what my friend tells me. She’s a freshman at the University of River Falls. She tells me ‘This game we love is a game of failure. We will fail more than we succeed.’ I also sing a lot to myself. I tend to use music as my background or my pump up. If there’s walkup music that also gets me in a good rhythm and if there’s not I’ll sing my own.
Welge: How did you get into softball?
Garza: I’ve been playing softball since I was 6 and I loved it right away. I did a lot of other sports, but nothing stuck. Then my dad told me we’re going to try softball, and I was hesitant at first, but the moment I stepped onto that field I fell in love.
Welge: Have you played any other sports?
Garza: I have played other sports. I did dance, soccer, basketball, tennis, swimming, karate and volleyball.
Welge: What are some goals for this season?
Garza: I want to break my own doubles record, break the home record and I want my team to win state. My goal is always to have fun, although I’m already doing that.
Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?
Garza: My favorite athletes are Rachael Garcia, Jocelyn Alo and Maeve Nelson. They all have inspired me in some way. Rachael at pitching, Jocelyn at hitting and Maeve at her spirit on and off the field.
Welge: What’s a subject in school you like or is a favorite?
Garza: I love science. It has always been one of my strongest subjects in school.
Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?
Garza: I love the Fast and the Furious series but it’s tied with “Lilo and Stitch” and the movie “Tangled.”