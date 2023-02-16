Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Ben Alvarez, Yorkville, wrestling, junior

Name: Ben Alvarez
School: Yorkville, junior
Sport: Wrestling
Why he was selected: Alvarez won the 220-pound championship at the Class 3A Normal Sectional to qualify for the individual state wrestling tournament for the third time. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: How are you feeling about your wrestling going into state? Whats’ the focus at practice this week?
Alvarez: I am feeling pretty good going into state. I feel like I have a pretty solid draw in the bracket and I’m hoping to do well. In practice I’m just focusing on perfecting my moves and my conditioning.
Welge: What did you take away from your previous experiences at state that could help you this time?
Alvarez: Last year, I took away that anything can happen and to be confident but not take anyone for granted, and that it is just another tournament so relax, take a deep breath and just wrestle.
Welge: How have you improved this season?
Alvarez: I have improved on my technique. I feel that I have progressed a lot since last year and a lot of that credit is to my practice partner Hunter Janeczko.
Welge: How do you get yourself mentally ready for a match?
Alvarez: Before a match, I like to turn on some music so I can block out the noise and mentally prepare myself for the upcoming opponent so I know what I am going to be doing in the match.
Welge: A quick football question – what’s going on with your recruiting?
Alvarez: Football wise, I just received my second Division I offer from Eastern Michigan. I am planning to go to many camps and tour campuses during the spring and summertime.