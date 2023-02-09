Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Eliyas Peray, Plano, wrestling, senior

Name: Eliyas Peray
School: Plano, senior
Sport: Wrestling
Why he was selected: Peray won the 220-pound championship at the Class 1A Plano Regional. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: What does winning a regional title mean to you?
Peray: It meant the world to me. I had told myself and another reporter that I would win regionals for sure.
Welge: From the start of the season to now, what are some of the biggest improvements you have made?
Peray: Some of my biggest improvements are my shots. I used to be scared to shoot before and now I practice my shooting shots every day at practice so it’s becoming just a natural reflex.
Welge: What is the feeling like of getting a pin in a big match like that one?
Peray: Pinning that guy for my final match felt so good. Recently I haven’t been able to finish my tournaments. I’ve played second at almost all my tournaments. Being able to finish regionals with first and being my first varsity tournament felt so good.
Welge: How old were you when you started wrestling? How did you get started and what did you like about it?
Peray: I first started wrestling in sixth grade. My best friend during the time, his mom’s friend owned [the NWO wrestling club] and I used go to every day after football with him. I had gotten started with it because I got cut from the basketball team and I was forced to do wrestling, and I’m glad I was forced into it. This was the best decision I was put in.
Welge: How do you get focused for a match?
Peray: How I get in the zone for a match, I watch this TikTok talking about how time waits for no one, even if you grieve. I will tell myself during that time that I would rather be exhausted and win than be exhausted and lose and that’s why I never let being tired be an option.
Welge: What’s the focus this week in practice for sectionals?
Peray: The main focus for this week is me working my absolute best at my moves and being able to just have natural reactions to scrambling and have a feeling for everything.
Welge: What are your plans after high school?
Peray: My plans after high school is that I would like to get into the trades. I want to get into the union for drywall and I am currently taking a class at IVCC for my future that will teach me what I need to know before I get into my field of work.