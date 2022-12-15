Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Evan Gottlieb, Sandwich, basketball, senior

Name: Evan Gottlieb
School: Sandwich, senior
Sport: Basketball
Why he was selected: Gottlieb scored a career-high 30 points in Sandwich’s win over Morris, the Indians’ fifth consecutive victory. Gottlieb was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What happened in that 30-point game?
Gottlieb: I shot the ball well, but we could not have done it without our defensive effort and our coach; he prepared us for the game very well with scouting and everything else. We won the game on the defensive end. It was the first game I shot well all season and I was not missing.
Welge: Your team is off to a 5-3 start, after going 1-29 last season. What’s been the key to your fast start?
Gottlieb: Our team is excelling. We had a very poor season last year, a tough schedule and I think all of us on the team were tired of it. We didn’t have a football season this year at our school, our main goal was to win and put a banner up for a regional. We also know that we have to win on the defensive end.
Welge: Your team’s success seems to start on the defensive end. What’s the secret to your success defensively?
Gottlieb: Last year we lacked on the defensive end, we lost a lot of games because of the defense. Our plan is to limit teams to contested 3s and to limit offensive rebounds. We trust coach and we know what he’s doing. He’s an excellent coach, best I’ve ever had.
Welge: How has your game developed?
Gottlieb: Last year I felt like I mainly shot the 3 a lot more. I worked on my ball handling, one dribble pullups. It’s a different aspect of my game.
Welge: What would it mean to win a regional title this season? It’s been 30 years since Sandwich last did it.
Gottlieb: It would be tremendous for us, to go from 1-29 to that. But you cannot win a regional in December. We have to keep working hard.