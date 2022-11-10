Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Sunny Weber, Sandwich, cross country, freshman

Name: Sunny Weber
School: Sandwich, freshman
Sport: Cross country
Why she was selected: Weber took second place in the Class 1A state cross country race in 17 minutes, 26.38 seconds, capping off a season in which she took first at regionals and sectionals, was second at conference and won seven other races. Weber was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: The season that you had, as a freshman, did you ever stop and ask yourself ‘is this really happening?’
Weber: Before the season started, I was hoping that I would do good. When the season started and I had a good race and won my first race, I knew it would be a good season. I trained really hard over the summer and I wanted it to be good.
Welge: What were your goals going into state?
Weber: I was hoping to get and would have been happy with top seven. My coach said that based on sectionals he thought I could get first or second. I didn’t believe him, I thought he was exaggerating. When I started in the race, I realized that I could.
Welge: What was your strategy for the race?
Weber: I just wanted to stay in the front and not get trapped behind. I didn’t want to get behind and not catch up, I was planning on sticking in the front. I felt like there was a girl in the front, I was trying to catch up to her.
Welge: How tough were the conditions Saturday, and how did you handle them?
Weber: When the race started it was fine, it was sprinkling rain and kind of windy. Toward the end, almost the last stretch, it started pouring. I could barely see. I knew I was done but I just kept pushing through and I didn’t let it slow me down.
Welge: How did it help having your team down there with you?
Weber: It did help. Without my team I probably wouldn’t be able to do what I did. I was so excited and ready for it.
Welge: What’s next? Will you run track in the spring?
Weber: Yes. I’ll take two weeks off and then after that start running again, train for the spring.