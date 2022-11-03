Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Vivian Campbell, Oswego East, volleyball, senior

Name: Vivian Campbell
School: Oswego East, senior
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: Campbell had seven kills, eight digs and 12 assists as Oswego East beat Neuqua Valley to win the program’s first regional title. She also had four kills, 14 assists and 11 digs in a regional semifinal win over Waubonsie Valley. Campbell was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: That regional match, the emotion of that match in winning the first-ever regional, what was that experience like to be a part of?
Campbell: There are moments that I had during this season like that one where I know that I’ll remember them forever. It was such an amazing moment. We fought as good as we could, we gave it our all. All our training came through in that match.
Welge: What’s it been like to be part of such a record-breaking season like this one? Most wins in program history, first conference and regional titles.
Campbell: I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. We gave all that we could in practices and though we didn’t finish how we would have wanted we still made a lot of accomplishments.
Welge: That last match against Benet, despite the loss, it really seemed like your team went down fighting in that last set. Do you take some satisfaction from that?
Campbell: It’s my last year, it could have possibly been our last match. I didn’t want us to end the season as we did. I was going to fight to the end. Our whole team did.
Welge: Are you playing in college?
Campbell: I am. I’m going through my decision at the end of the season.