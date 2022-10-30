Cross Country: Sunny Weber wins sectional race, Sandwich sending both girls and boys teams to state for first time since 1994

Sandwich freshman Sunny Weber won the girls sectional race, and for the first time since 1994 the Indians qualified both their boys and their girls cross country teams for the state meet.
Weber won the girls race at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional in 18 minutes, 48 seconds. Teammate Emily Urbanski was 15th in 20:32 and Joanna Rivera was 24th in 21:10 as the Sandwich girls brought home third place with a score of 163 points to qualify for state as a team for the first time since 1998.
Sandwich’s boys, meanwhile, scored 174 points to take fourth place. Sandwich’s Wyatt Miller was 19th in 17:33 and Dayton Beatty was 24th in 17:41.
Class 3A Normal Community Sectional
Oswego senior Audra Soderlind won the girls race at the sectional meet in 17:51.16, while Oswego East senior Parker Nold was second in the boys race in 14:45.25.
Team-wise, in the girls race Oswego East (114) was second to Minooka (63), Yorkville was fourth (118) and Oswego fifth (161), with the top seven teams qualifying for state. Oswego’s Kelly Wong was third in 18:01.10, Oswego East’s Morgan Dick fourth in 18:11.92 and Yorkville’s Sophia Keeler 11th in 18:26.94.
In the boys race Oswego East (112) was third, Yorkville sixth (144) and Oswego seventh (195) behind sectional champion Plainfield South (32), with the top seven teams qualifying for state. Brady Nelson (13th, 15:28.22) was Oswego’s top finisher, with Ben Whaley (17th, 15:43.49) the first Yorkville boy to finish.