Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Cailyn Smiley, Oswego East, volleyball, senior

Name: Cailyn Smiley
School: Oswego East, senior
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: Smiley had eight kills, including the kill at match point, and seven digs as Oswego East beat Plainfield North 25-20, 26-24 in a match between conference unbeatens. With the victory, the Wolves broke a school win record with their 21st. Smiley was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What were the emotions like winning that match, and after that match? There was so much riding on it.
Smiley: It was amazing, the energy in the gym, it was very loud and very intense. We could feel the pressure to win the way we did. To get that last kill, it felt great.
Welge: What does it mean to be part of such a successful team your senior year?
Smiley: It means everything to me. Our connection is out of this world. We have all been playing together for a very long time, some of the girls even back to elementary school. To bring this positive energy to our school and this program, it’s an amazing feeling.
Welge: Your coach seems very enthusiastic! What’s it like to play for her?
Smiley: Coach Dina [Beamon], we all love her so much. To see her happy and the reactions she has, it means so much. She gives us all reassurance. She has never made us doubt ourselves one bit. She loves seeing us girls play at our best.
Welge: To have the success you do at outside hitter with your modest (5-foot-8) size, how have you developed your leaping ability?
Smiley: It does take a lot of work. I have a disadvantage with my height but that didn’t stop me from focusing on how to improve. I do weight training and vertical training and just constant lifting.
Welge: How did you get started playing?
Smiley: My setter Vivian Campbell, she was the setter at my middle school [Plank Junior High], she was the first one to introduce me to the sport just in regular PE volleyball. I was messing around with the ball and had a lot of fun. I tried out in seventh grade, and it went from there.
Welge: Your team is a few wins away from winning conference, and could potentially win a regional this year, too. What’s the mindset of the team right now with goals like that in front of you?
Smiley: We have these talks every single day. We are constantly putting positive things in our group chats. We always mention our end goal and winning. We can do amazing things, and we talk about those goals all the time.