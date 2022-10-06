October 06, 2022
Kendall County Prep Sports
Kendall County Prep Sports

Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Parker Nold, Oswego East, cross country, senior

By Joshua Welge
Oswego East's Parker Nold

Name: Parker Nold

School: Oswego East, senior

Sport: Cross country

Why he was selected: Nold won the championship of the Pat Savage Invitational at Niles West in 14 minutes, 56.69 seconds, pacing the Wolves to the team title. Nold was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: How did you feel about the race?

Nold: I felt really good about it. I went out the first mile around five minutes flat, focusing on staying with the pack and after the mile made a move and I was able to close the gap on the competition and run as fast a time as I did on what is a difficult course.

Welge: How did you feel about your time?

Nold: Felt really good about the time. That course is actually pretty hard to run a sub 15 minute on. There is a little part at the back where there is a bunch of woods and you’re running on mulch, then you have to make a right turn onto a sidewalk. It’s hard to transfer from mulch to sidewalk while maintaining your speed. I’m feeling really good about my last three meets, I’ve been sub-15 the last three meets. I feel really good about where I’m at now and excited to see what times I’ll be running later in the season.

Welge: What was your preseason work like during the summer?

Nold: During the summer, I was focusing on the team aspect, and what our team needs to be in order to succeed which is hopefully place at state. We wanted to make sure our workouts were good enough to succeed at the state meet.

Welge: Conference next week, what’s the work like in the week leading up to it?

Nold: Just do some training, I have to stay focused. Looking forward to conference, hopefully I can go out and win the race.

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.