Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Chloe Austin, Oswego East, volleyball, senior

Name: Chloe Austin
School: Oswego East, senior
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: Austin, the Wolves’ senior libero, had 16 digs and three assists in a 25-17, 25-22 win over Bolingbrook and 11 digs, one assist and one ace in a 25-19, 25-21 win over Joliet West as the Wolves started conference play 2-0. Austin was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: How do you feel about the start to the season?
Austin: We’ve had a very good start to the year. We’ve really pulled it together in practice and stayed super focused and kept that focus during matches. Our connection is so good and it shows.
Welge: What’s your outlook for the season? Your teammate told me after your season opener she thought you could win conference.
Austin: I came into the season honestly very confident. We knew we would have a very strong lineup and we’re working well together. I feel we can win the conference this year.
Welge: How did you get started in volleyball, and how did you end up at libero?
Austin: I’ve been playing volleyball since I was in the third grade. I’ve been a smaller player, especially since I was younger. Libero has been my thing my entire life.
Welge: What’s the secret to being a good libero? It seems a very tough position to play with all those balls flying at you.
Austin: It takes a lot of good decision-making and a positive mindset. You can’t get super down on yourself, especially if you miss a ball. Nobody is perfect, and the girls are usually way bigger and stronger. Being a libero, you have to have the mindset to go for everything and always play your hardest.
Welge: What’s practice as a libero like?
Austin: It usually consists of me and my two outsides spending at least an hour and a half practicing and working on serves and serve receive. My coach gives us a lot of good information. The more reps, that’s what makes us more consistent.
Welge: Outside of volleyball, what’s your favorite class?
Austin: I’m really into the sciences like anatomy.
Welge: Do you have a favorite TV or movie?
Austin: My favorite movie is “10 Things I Hate About You.”
Welge: What’s your plans beyond high school?
Austin: I want to go into nursing, go to a four-year college.