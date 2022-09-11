September 10, 2022
Kendall County Prep Sports
Record Newspapers roundup for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10: Parkview Christian volleyball takes second at tournament

By Joshua Welge

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Parkview Christian

Parkview Christian defeated Crossroads Christian, Kankakee Trinity and Mishakawa Christian and lost to Calumet Christian to take second at its tournament.

8-MAN FOOTBALL

Calumet Christian 42, Parkview Christian/FOFCA 12

Justin Morris scored the Parkview Christian program’s first touchdown on a 49-yard pass from Noel Greene. Greene scored on a 20-yard run on a busted pass play for the second TD.

BOYS SOCCER

Marquette Manor 6, Parkview Christian 0 (Friday)

Earlville 8, Sandwich 1

Kayden Page scored Sandwich’s lone goal, assisted by Luis Baez.

Oswego East 6, Downers Grove North 1

The Wolves won their opening game in the Plainfield Classic.

CROSS COUNTRY

Sandwich

Sandwich’s boys placed 11th out of 55 full teams and the girls team was 11th out of 48 teams at the First to the Finish Invite in Peoria. Sandwich’s Sunny Weber was seventh in the girls race in 18:15 and Joanna Rivera was 57th in 20:31. On the boys side Sandwich’s Wyatt Miller was 25th in 16:19 and Max Cryer was 26th in 16:21.

GIRLS TENNIS

Plainfield Central 6, Yorkville 1

Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley won at No. 3 singles for the Yorkville’s lone win.

GIRLS GOLF

Minooka 185, Yorkville 200 (Friday)

Mia Natividad shot an even-par 36 and Laine Leonard posted a 43 for the Foxes.

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.