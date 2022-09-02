Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 1: Sandwich’s Nick Sullivan shoots low round of 41 in dual win

BOYS GOLF
Sandwich 170, IMSA 173, Indian Creek 194
Nick Sullivan posted a 41, his low round of the season, Kadin Kern and Kai Kern each shot 42 and Noah Campbell 45 to pace the Indians (8-1) at Fox Bend Golf Course.
Westmont 145, Plano 214
Braden Lee shot a 51, Adam Kee a 52, James McTighe a 54 and Brandon Casas a 57 for Plano.
GIRLS GOLF
Seneca 229, Lisle 276
Co-medalists Addison Stiegler and Jolena Odum shot a 55 and Julia Hogan 56 as the Lady Irish (3-3) shot their low round of the season.
Yorkville d. Earlville
Laine Leonard shot a 44 to lead the Foxes (5-2) to a win at Earlville.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. LaMoille 25-6, 25-11
Add Ness had four kills, Lauren Ulrich eight assists, three aces and three kills, Kodi Rizzo three kills and Molly Chapman three kills for Newark (5-0, 2-0).
Plainfield South d. Yorkville 24-26, 25-22, 25-23
Keelyn Muell had five kills, 11 assists and four blocks, Carly Suddeth 10 blocks, Charlee Young five kills, 12 digs and three blocks, Clare Knoll six kills and two aces, Athena Westphal five kills and six digs and Kayla Dudek eight assists and four digs for the Foxes (4-4, 0-1).
Parkview Christian d. Christian Liberty 25-4, 25-6
Plano d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-15, 25-21 (Wednesday)
BOYS SOCCER
Oswego East 3, Yorkville 1
The Wolves stayed unbeaten and moved to 2-0 in conference play.
La Salle-Peru 6, Plano 1 (Wednesday
Christ Keleba scored Plano’s lone goal assisted by Christian Sanchez.
GIRLS TENNIS
Minooka 5, Yorkville 2
Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley won at No. 2 singles and Aliesha Peterson and Kaitlyn Rojas at No. 3 doubles for Yorkville.
Minooka 5, Yorkville JV 2