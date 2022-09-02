September 02, 2022
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 1: Sandwich’s Nick Sullivan shoots low round of 41 in dual win

By Joshua Welge

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich 170, IMSA 173, Indian Creek 194

Nick Sullivan posted a 41, his low round of the season, Kadin Kern and Kai Kern each shot 42 and Noah Campbell 45 to pace the Indians (8-1) at Fox Bend Golf Course.

Westmont 145, Plano 214

Braden Lee shot a 51, Adam Kee a 52, James McTighe a 54 and Brandon Casas a 57 for Plano.

GIRLS GOLF

Seneca 229, Lisle 276

Co-medalists Addison Stiegler and Jolena Odum shot a 55 and Julia Hogan 56 as the Lady Irish (3-3) shot their low round of the season.

Yorkville d. Earlville

Laine Leonard shot a 44 to lead the Foxes (5-2) to a win at Earlville.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. LaMoille 25-6, 25-11

Add Ness had four kills, Lauren Ulrich eight assists, three aces and three kills, Kodi Rizzo three kills and Molly Chapman three kills for Newark (5-0, 2-0).

Plainfield South d. Yorkville 24-26, 25-22, 25-23

Keelyn Muell had five kills, 11 assists and four blocks, Carly Suddeth 10 blocks, Charlee Young five kills, 12 digs and three blocks, Clare Knoll six kills and two aces, Athena Westphal five kills and six digs and Kayla Dudek eight assists and four digs for the Foxes (4-4, 0-1).

Parkview Christian d. Christian Liberty 25-4, 25-6

Plano d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-15, 25-21 (Wednesday)

BOYS SOCCER

Oswego East 3, Yorkville 1

The Wolves stayed unbeaten and moved to 2-0 in conference play.

La Salle-Peru 6, Plano 1 (Wednesday

Christ Keleba scored Plano’s lone goal assisted by Christian Sanchez.

GIRLS TENNIS

Minooka 5, Yorkville 2

Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley won at No. 2 singles and Aliesha Peterson and Kaitlyn Rojas at No. 3 doubles for Yorkville.

Minooka 5, Yorkville JV 2

