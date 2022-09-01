Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 31: Sandwich volleyball tops Somonauk

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sandwich d. Somonauk 25-12, 25-21
Alexis Sexton had 12 assists, four digs and two kills, Kaylin Herren five kills and Claire Allen four digs and three kills for Sandwich. Alexis Sinetos added three blocks and three kills and Maddie Hill nine digs and four kills.
Ottawa Marquette d. Plano 25-21, 25-13 (Tuesday)
BOYS GOLF
Oswego East 165, Plainfield South 177
Connor Banks shot a 40 and Andy Lewis and Eric Lewis each a 41 to pace the Wolves (6-1) at Fox Bend. Ethan Gustafson carded a 43.
GIRLS GOLF
Kaneland 173, Plano 284
Kaneland’s Katharine Marshall shot a 36 to earn medalist honors at Hughes Creek. KC Polomchak shot Plano’s low round of 61. Ryenn Foote posted a 74.
Oswego Co-Op 186, Plainfield North 194 (Tuesday)
Oswego’s Katelin Hong shot a 39 to earn medalist honors. Kendall Grant posted a 47, Katie Johnsen a 49 and Abby Mundsinger a 51.
BOYS SOCCER
Rochelle 11, Sandwich 2
Cesar Garcia and Luis Baez scored goals for Sandwich. Kayden Page made 25 saves in goal.