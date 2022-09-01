Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Noah Campbell, Sandwich, golf, sophomore

Name: Noah Campbell
School: Sandwich, sophomore
Sport: Golf
Why he was selected: Campbell shot a one-under par 34 at The Creek Golf Course in Morris, tying the nine-hole school record set in 1974 by Bob Wright and the first Indian to break par since Trey Jansen in 2012. Campbell was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What happened in your round?
Campbell: I started off going par, par, birdie and then back to bogey, and then I just kept parring. On the fifth hole I hit the tee shot into the water and I was just thinking of getting out with a bogey, and I hit a three wood to 70 yards in, got my approach to 3 or 4 feet and got out with a really good par. I was just playing really good golf. The last hole I made a 20-plus-foot putt for birdie.
Welge: What was your previous best for nine holes? What was the key to your round?
Campbell: I think like a 41. It was my putting. I think I had like 12 putts in the whole round.
Welge: So your sister [Alijah] is obviously a very good golfer, too. Do the two of you play together a lot and what is the competition like between siblings?
Campbell: There is a lot of competition. We’ve played a little bit, but not a lot together. She’s given me advice, but I pretty much learn everything from junior golf and my dad.
Welge: How did you get started playing?
Campbell: My whole family is really into golf. I’ve been playing since I was really little. I remember junior golf tournament at Earlville. My grandma would buy me a birthday present every year for that.
Welge: If you weren’t in golf, what sport would you be playing?
Campbell: I also play basketball and baseball.
Welge: What’s your favorite course?
Campbell: Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.
Welge: What about the toughest course?
Campbell: Probably Bliss Creek.
Welge: Do you have a favorite golfer?
Campbell: Cam Smith.
Welge: What about a favorite golf movie?
Campbell: “Happy Gilmore.”