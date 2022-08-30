Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 29: DuPablo Parodis-Yu’s 2 goals, 2 assists lift Oswego East soccer past Joliet

BOYS SOCCER
Oswego East 7, Joliet Central 0
DuPablo Parodis-Yu scored two goals and assisted two others to lead the Wolves (2-0). Caleb Pankiewicz added a goal and an assist and Alec Gesiakowski, Israel Torres, Landon Kangas and Josh Lopez each scored goals for the Wolves.
GIRLS GOLF
Joliet Township 165, Yorkville 189
Yorkville’s Mia Natividad shot a 36 to earn medalist honors as the Foxes collectively posted their best round of the season. Laine Leonard carded a 44, Izzy Strausberger a 54 and Ellery Hyett a 55.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Yorkville Christian
The Mustangs beat Aurora Central Catholic 25-20, 25-22, Aurora Christian 25-22, 25-18 and Stagg in three sets at the Chicago Christian Tournament. Yorkville Christian’s Nina Schuberth, named to the All-Tournament team, had 28 kills and 16 aces over the three matches. Chloe Saxe had 40 kills and six aces over the three matches.