August 30, 2022
Kendall County Prep Sports
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 29: DuPablo Parodis-Yu’s 2 goals, 2 assists lift Oswego East soccer past Joliet

By Joshua Welge

Oswego East's DuPablo Parodis-Yu

BOYS SOCCER

Oswego East 7, Joliet Central 0

DuPablo Parodis-Yu scored two goals and assisted two others to lead the Wolves (2-0). Caleb Pankiewicz added a goal and an assist and Alec Gesiakowski, Israel Torres, Landon Kangas and Josh Lopez each scored goals for the Wolves.

GIRLS GOLF

Joliet Township 165, Yorkville 189

Yorkville’s Mia Natividad shot a 36 to earn medalist honors as the Foxes collectively posted their best round of the season. Laine Leonard carded a 44, Izzy Strausberger a 54 and Ellery Hyett a 55.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Yorkville Christian

The Mustangs beat Aurora Central Catholic 25-20, 25-22, Aurora Christian 25-22, 25-18 and Stagg in three sets at the Chicago Christian Tournament. Yorkville Christian’s Nina Schuberth, named to the All-Tournament team, had 28 kills and 16 aces over the three matches. Chloe Saxe had 40 kills and six aces over the three matches.

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.