Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Aug. 27: Plano soccer gets win, tie at Somonauk Shootout

BOYS SOCCER
Somonauk Breakout Tournament
Plano 4, Reed-Custer 1
Christ Keleba scored two goals and Henry Trujillo had a goal and an assist for the Reapers (3-1), who won the first game of the Somonauk Shootout.
Plano 2, Coal City 2
Christ Keleba and Henry Trujillo scored goals for Plano in the second game of the Somonauk Shootout.
Serena 7, Sandwich 0
Johnathan Carlson had 15 saves in goal for Sandwich.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Yorkville
Yorkville Varsity Volleyball went 2-0 on the second day of the Oswego East/Metea Valley Tournament to finish ninth overall in the competition. The Foxes opened the day with a two set win over Hinsdale South (28-26, 25-15) and followed that up with another two set win over Glenbard East (26-24, 25-23).
Keelyn Muell had 12 kills, 13 assists and nine digs over the two matches, Gabi Mays seven kills and seven aces, Charlee Young four kills and seven digs, Carly Suddeth three blocks and two blocks and Kayla Dudek 12 assists.
GIRLS GOLF
Hinckley-Big Rock 220, Plano 278 (Friday)
KC Polomchak shot a 52 and Ryenn Foote a 67 to pace Plano at Cedardell.
BOYS GOLF
Serena 207, Plano 252 (Friday)