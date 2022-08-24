High school sports roundup for Tuesday, August 23: Oswego Co-Op girls golf shoots program record score

GIRLS GOLF
Oswego Co-op 165, Yorkville 195
Medalist Katelin Hong shot a 1-under 35, leading Oswego Co-Op to a program record team score. Kendall Grant and Mary Quaid both shot a 43 and Katie Johnsen a 44 for Oswego. Mia Natividad shot a 37 and Laine Leonard a 42 for Yorkville.
Sandwich
Melody Goldstein shot a 59, Cora Adams a 71 and Ruby Ferguson a 72 to pace Sandwich in a meet at Seneca Oak Ridge golf course. The meet was not official as Sandwich was missing a player.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sandwich d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-14, 25-17
Claire Allen had 11 kills and four digs, Alexis Sexton 22 assists and three digs, Kaylin Herren five kills and two blocks and Alana Stahl five kills and eight service points for the Indians (1-1). Brooklyn Marks added six digs and seven service points and Breanna Sexton 11 digs and six service points.
Parkview Christian d. Chesterton Academy 25-17, 25-20
BOYS SOCCER
Plano 9, Crossroads 0
Henry Trujillo recorded a hat trick with three goals, Christian Sanchez had two goals and an assist and Santiago Cervantes six assists for Plano (2-0).
Oswego East 1, Hinsdale Central 1
Chesterton Academy 9, Parkview Christian 3
BOYS GOLF
Sandwich 178, Earlville 200, Plano 261
Kadin Kern shot a 43 to earn medalist honors to lead Sandwich to a win over Earlville and Plano at Edgebrook. Dino Barbanente posted a 44, Doug Taxis a 45 and Chance Lange a 46 for Sandwich. Chris Schweitzer shot Plano’s low round of 63.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sycamore 5, Yorkville JV 2