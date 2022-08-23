High school sports roundup for Monday, August 22: Antonio Silva’s hat trick leads Plano soccer past Newark

BOYS SOCCER
Plano 8, Newark 0
Antonio Silva recorded a hat trick with three goals and Santiago Cervantes had a goal and three assists for Plano.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central Catholic d. Sandwich 25-19, 22-25, 25-16
Alexis Sexton had 16 assists, eight digs, eight service points and two blocks and Kaylin Herren had six kills and five blocks for Sandwich in its season opener. Alana Stahl and Claire Allen also had six kills, Breanna Sexton eight digs and Brooklyn Marks six digs.
Plano d. Somonauk 23-25, 25-7, 25-11
Mendota 12, Sandwich 0
Johnathan Carlson had eight saves in goal for Sandwich.
BOYS GOLF
Oswego East 158, Joliet Township 164, Oswego 165
Eric Lewis shot a 38 to lead Oswego East to the dual win at Fox Bend. Connor Banks, Logan Hong and Patrick Malm all shot a 40. Oswego’s Jack Wolcott fired a 36 to earn medalist honors. Ty Ahrens carded a 41, Michal Hohlstrom a 42 and Brady Monahan a 46.
Newark-Serena
Huskers golfers won the Seneca Invitational with a team total 329. Cam Figgins was individual medalist with 75 and Carson Baker was runner up with 81. Braxton Hart was fifth with 86.
GIRLS GOLF
Yorkville 224, La Salle-Peru 253
Laine Leonard shot a 47 to lead the Foxes to a dual meet win.