August 22, 2022
Kendall County Prep Sports
Kendall County Prep SportsBaseball | Kendall County NowBoys Basketball | Kendall County NowBoys Bowling | Kendall County NowBoys Cross Country | Kendall County NowBoys Golf | Kendall County NowBoys Hockey | Kendall County NowBoys Lacrosse | Kendall County NowBoys Soccer | Kendall County NowBoys Swimming | Kendall County NowBoys Tennis | Kendall County NowBoys Track | Kendall County NowBoys Volleyball | Kendall County NowBoys Water Polo | Kendall County NowBoys Wrestling | Kendall County NowGirls Badminton | Kendall County NowGirls Basketball | Kendall County NowGirls Bowling | Kendall County NowGirls Cross Country | Kendall County NowGirls Golf | Kendall County NowGirls Gymnastics | Kendall County NowGirls Lacrosse | Kendall County NowGirls Soccer | Kendall County NowGirls Swimming | Kendall County NowGirls Tennis | Kendall County NowGirls Track | Kendall County NowGirls Volleyball | Kendall County NowSoftball | Kendall County Now
Kendall County Prep Sports

High school sports roundup for Monday, August 22: Antonio Silva’s hat trick leads Plano soccer past Newark

By Joshua Welge

BOYS SOCCER

Plano 8, Newark 0

Antonio Silva recorded a hat trick with three goals and Santiago Cervantes had a goal and three assists for Plano.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central Catholic d. Sandwich 25-19, 22-25, 25-16

Alexis Sexton had 16 assists, eight digs, eight service points and two blocks and Kaylin Herren had six kills and five blocks for Sandwich in its season opener. Alana Stahl and Claire Allen also had six kills, Breanna Sexton eight digs and Brooklyn Marks six digs.

Plano d. Somonauk 23-25, 25-7, 25-11

Mendota 12, Sandwich 0

Johnathan Carlson had eight saves in goal for Sandwich.

BOYS GOLF

Oswego East 158, Joliet Township 164, Oswego 165

Eric Lewis shot a 38 to lead Oswego East to the dual win at Fox Bend. Connor Banks, Logan Hong and Patrick Malm all shot a 40. Oswego’s Jack Wolcott fired a 36 to earn medalist honors. Ty Ahrens carded a 41, Michal Hohlstrom a 42 and Brady Monahan a 46.

Newark-Serena

Huskers golfers won the Seneca Invitational with a team total 329. Cam Figgins was individual medalist with 75 and Carson Baker was runner up with 81. Braxton Hart was fifth with 86.

GIRLS GOLF

Yorkville 224, La Salle-Peru 253

Laine Leonard shot a 47 to lead the Foxes to a dual meet win.

Girls VolleyballBoys SoccerGolfYorkville PrepsOswego East PrepsPlano PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.