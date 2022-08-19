August 18, 2022
High school sports roundup for Thursday, August 18: Sandwich golfers 10th at L-P Invite

By Joshua Welge

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich

The Indians shot a combined score of 362 to take 10th place at the La Salle-Peru Invite on Thursday at Seneca’s Oak Ridge Golf Course. Noah Campbell shot Sandwich’s low round of 87, followed by Chance Lange (88), Dino Barbanente (93) and Doug Taxis (94).

West Aurora 162, Oswego East 166, Yorkville 169 (Wednesday’s result)

Logan Hong shot a 40, Patrick Malm a 41, Andrew Trakszeli a 42 and Connor Banks a 43 for Oswego East at Orchard Valley.

GIRLS TENNIS

Kaneland 5, Yorkville 2

Kaitlyn Hix won at No. 3 singles and Payton Reilly/Kylee Sandon at No. 1 doubles for Yorkville.

Yorkville’s JV team beat Kaneland 5-2. Chrissy Silva won her singles match with Charlotte Caloka and Kylie Weyer, Sarah Baise and Madelyn Newell, Elizabeth Strukel and Olivia Lapato and Olivia Gauss and Annabelle West sweepint doubles matches for the Foxes.

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.