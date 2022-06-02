Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Ryan Williams, Newark, softball, sophomore

Name: Ryan Williams
School: Newark, sophomore
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Williams hit a two-run, game-tying double in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings in Newark’s sectional final, a game in which the Norsemen won, 6-3, on their way to their first state tournament appearance. Williams was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What’s your feelings about the team going to state?
Williams: It’s like coach said, it’s truly unbelievable. To have Mr. Meier [former Newark softball coach Norm Meier] drive us to every single game and support us in the fullest, he wants it more than we do. He was the coach for the team who made history [Newark’s first sectional title] and we just made history, too. All our fans were crying with joy. It’s just overwhelming happiness.
Welge: So Saturday’s game, you were down to your last three outs and trailing. What was the team thinking and how did you pull through?
Williams: At that moment, everyone had that little bit of hope because we really wanted it. We got just enough energy for the last at-bat. The two at-bats before me, the girls got on base, we had our energy up. If I didn’t hit that ball we would have lost. One of our seniors and one of my best friends, Kailey Wohead, I couldn’t let her season end.
Welge: What were you thinking going up for that at bat?
Williams: I just wanted to put the ball in play and whoever was on base to run really fast. I try not to think about it too much. My coach just said get it out of your head, do what I have to do. Kailey said to trust my mechanics, and coach said stop thinking and hit the ball.
Welge: Your lineup has hit almost 40 home runs as a team this year. What’s it like to be a part of it?
Williams: It’s truly awesome to be a part of this team and know that the person before you and the person after you is extremely likely to hit the ball. We have a couple parents that had a bet on how many homers we were going to hit this year, and I think a couple have lost already. We had seven in one day, back-to-back-back, we came down from seven runs down or something crazy like that. It was incredible. I have five homers and it’s really awesome. Almost every person in our lineup can hit the ball. It’s comforting.