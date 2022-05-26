Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Mikayla Lambert, Oswego East, soccer, senior

Name: Mikayla Lambert
School: Oswego East, senior
Sport: Soccer
Why she was selected: Lambert scored two goals in the Wolves’ 3-0 win over Plainfield South in a regional semifinal, then scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in Oswego East’s 2-0 win over Oswego in the regional final as the Wolves won the program’s first-ever regional championship. Lambert was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: How do you put into perspective what the team has accomplished the last two years?
Lambert: I think winning our conference back to back years showed everybody that we are back again. I would say that winning the conference again this year showed everybody we are back and ready to play. Last night [a sectional loss to Naperville North] we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but winning the program’s first regional title showed everybody what we’re capable of.
Welge: What made this team so special?
Lambert: Our bond and relationships we had off the field. I think it’s very important that every team has good relationships off the field or else you won’t play well together.
Welge: Have you had time to reflect on how everybody has come together and the program has grown since you played as a freshman on varsity?
Lambert: Just looking back, it went by so fast. What we came from and what we went through was unbelievable and an amazing experience to be a part of.
Welge: So your dad coaches and you have a couple older sisters who also played. How much of an inspiration were they to you?
Lambert: They are proud of me. Going off when I was younger watching them play, that really inspired me. Without them I would not be here today – especially my dad.
Welge: You’re playing collegiately at Flagler College [in St. Augustine, Fla.]. How did you connect with them?
Lambert: One of my older sisters would play at the ESPN tournaments and we would stay in St. Augustine. I realized that there was a college there, Flagler, I’d visit every year and fell in love with it and stayed in touch.
Welge: What are you planning to study there?
Lambert: Education.