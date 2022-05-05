Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Marsden Fisher, Yorkville, soccer, senior

Name: Marsden Fisher
School: Yorkville, senior
Sport: Soccer
Why she was selected: Fisher scored two goals to help rally the Foxes from down a goal in the second half to a 4-1 win over Joliet West. Fisher was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: That game against Joliet West, how was the team able to come back?
Fisher: The whole game we had opportunities, we just needed to follow through. They were fighting back very hard. Neither side was giving up. Soccer is very unpredictable. We never gave up, kept attacking.
Welge: What happened with your goals?
Fisher: First one, we were down 1-0. I ran in and challenged the goalie and slide tackled and the ball went in. The crowd exploded and it boosted our energy for the next goal. The next goal, I was fouled on the 20-yard line and had the free kick and scored off of that.
Welge: What’s been other highlights this season?
Fisher: I definitely remember our first game, the season opener against DeKalb, I scored a hat trick and we won, 4-0. That was a great positive boost for our entire season. After a rough season last year, it feels amazing to get the results we’ve had. We are a very close team. We only lost one senior from last year and we spend a lot of time together. You can tell that on the field with our passes and the way we move. Our team chemistry is great and drives our success.
Welge: This season has to feel good after not having one two years ago and a shorter one last year, right?
Fisher: It definitely feels good to have some results. We put in 110% every day. It felt good to get that Joliet win.
Welge: What are your plans after high school?
Fisher: I’m going to Southern Illinois University Carbondale, going into veterinary through their zoology department. I’ve always loved animals. My aunt has a farm, and I’ve spent time there with the animals. It’s been my dream since fourth grade to be a veterinarian.