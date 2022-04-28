Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Noah Dowler, Oswego East, baseball, senior

Name: Noah Dowler
School: Oswego East, senior
Sport: Baseball
Why he was selected: Dowler threw five shutout innings with nine strikeouts and also had two doubles in a win over West Aurora, leading a Wolves’ sweep of the three-game series. Dowler was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What was working for you in that West Aurora game?
Dowler: Definitely the command of all my offspeed pitches and my fastball. I thought I had good chemistry with my catcher Eric Lewis when we were warming up. We just connected.
Welge: How have you improved your repertoire as a pitcher?
Dowler: Oddly enough the offseason I was in [physical therapy] for my elbow, I wasn’t able to work as much as I wanted to. Before the season I was in the weight room, and was working on new grips and new pitches. I also had thumb surgery which set me back a little bit but I had the support of the guys. Everybody believed in me, which helped out.
Welge: How did you get started with baseball?
Dowler: When I was really young my brother and I would play around, we used to live in Indiana and we had neighbors throw us whiffle balls. I latched onto it.
Welge: Did you play any other sports?
Dowler: I played football when I was really younger. It didn’t work out, but I’m glad that I stuck with baseball.
Welge: Is there a pitcher in MLB you like to watch?
Dowler: I would probably say Yu Darvish. He has loads of pitches and forces to challenge me to see if I can throw a certain pitch. I like Jacob DeGrom or any of the Cleveland Guardians pitchers when they’re talking about their mechanics who know what they’re doing.
Welge: Do you have any superstitions on days you pitch?
Dowler: I just don’t like to wear sleeves. It messes me up, I don’t know why.
Welge: What are your plans after high school – are you playing in college?
Dowler: I’m going to Waubonsee Community College to play baseball and to pursue a degree in criminal justice. Maybe I’ll start off as a police officer and work my way up to an FBI agent.