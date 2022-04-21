Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Mia Corres, Oswego East, softball, junior

Name: Mia Corres
School: Oswego East, junior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Corres doubled and hit a two-run homer in a win over West Aurora in her first game batting leadoff and also homered against Downers Grove South.
Corres was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: Moving to leadoff, what did you think of it and how did it affect your mindset?
Corres: I had never been a leadoff hitter for my high school team before. When my name was called first, I had this rush of butterflies through me and then I was like oh, calm down, do all you can to get things started for the team and it worked out. I’ve been batting leadoff for all the games that followed. I just keep having the mentality of not overthinking things. Let them see pitches and get on and start things off.
Welge: What’s it feel like to hit a home run?
Corres: You kind of almost know it sometimes when the ball hits the bat. You watch it, you get excitement as you’re running to first base. I wasn’t sure about that one [against West Aurora] because it was hit so high. I watched it go over and was like, wow.
Welge: How did you get started with softball?
Corres: I started maybe later than a lot of girls and teammates I play with. I was in kung fu and I got to like the first level of black belt, and my dad thought it would be a good idea to start team sports.
Welge: Do you have a favorite athletic memory?
Corres: I have a lot, but this happened at the last game, it kind of topped a lot of favorite moments. We had a doubleheader against Downers Grove South. It happened the day before I found out that I broke my pinkie finger in the last game against Minooka. I got X-rays and had my finger in a splint and found out I could still play. My dad taped it up. When I was warming up, they kept checking on me but I was able to play so I was put back in leadoff. It was 3-3 later in the game; I led off the inning went up there and hit a go-ahead homer with the broken finger. I was happy, jumping all around.
Welge: Does the finger hurt when you play?
Corres: It doesn’t hurt that much. It feels like a jammed finger. I talked to my dad the night before the game and said wouldn’t it be cool to hit a home run with this, and then I did it and it was awesome.
Welge: Who is your biggest influence in life?
Corres: That would be my dad. He is always doing his best for me, ever since the beginning, to recommend softball for me to going out and practicing in crazy weather or building things like a little gym in the basement, giving me advice on the side of the field. He’s always there to help me and tries his best to set a great example.
Welge: Is there an athlete you like to watch?
Corres: It would be Nicky Dawson from the Baylor Bears. She’s really awesome, she’s my favorite college softball athlete.