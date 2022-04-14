Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Joe Martin, Newark, baseball, junior

Name: Joe Martin
School: Newark, junior
Sport: Baseball
Why he was selected: Martin threw four no-hit innings in a combined no-hitter, striking out 11, in a win over Hiawatha, and had two singles and a key two-run hit in a win over Plano.
Martin was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: Your team had a great run to state last year. What did you take out of that experience and how much does it motivate you?
Martin: Obviously, that was crazy what we did last year, one of the best experiences I have ever had. It really motivates me to get as far as we did. I feel like we could do just as well, make a similar or deeper run. We want to do even better than last year.
Welge: How have you tried to develop further as a pitcher this year?
Martin: I feel like a lot of my development has been on the mental side. Last year, most of my errors weren’t physical, more mental. I feel I have a much better understanding of what it takes to be a pitcher. I have a trainer that I spend a lot of time with, spend a lot of time talking about pitching, and I play travel ball with Top Tier. After every game, we look through charts, see how it went and what we can improve on, what we can do better next game.
Welge: For those who have not seen you pitch, how would you describe yourself?
Martin: Lately, what I’ve been doing is I went to more of a sidearm slot so I could get more tail on my fastball. I like to throw my two-seam fastball. It has good movement. I’m throwing my changeup more with a new grip. My slider is my go-to pitch when I get into high-stress counts.
Welge: If you couldn’t be playing baseball, what sport would you be playing?
Martin: I really enjoy basketball. It’s a sport I’ve been playing since I was younger.
Welge: Is there a pro pitcher you like to watch?
Martin: I like [Chicago Cubs pitcher] Kyle Hendricks; he’s like a surgeon. He’s able to pinpoint things. I would love to get to that level some day.