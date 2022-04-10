High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 9: Oswego East’s Emma Salis, Yorkville’s Madi Reeves throw no-hitters

SOFTBALL
Oswego East 15, Batavia 0
Emma Salis pitched a complete game no-hitter with three strikeouts and Mary Kate Quaid had a double, three-run homer and six RBIs for the Wolves (3-1). Kenzie Gatz and Lauren Salerno both went 2 for 3, with a single, double and 2 RBIs.
Yorkville 10, Morris 0
Madi Reeves tossed her second no-hitter of the season, striking out 10 in five innings and seven different Foxes contributed to the offensive attack. Ellie Alvarez and Katlyn Schraeder both hit home runs, Abby Pool and Kaitlyn Roberts each drove in two runs and Laurn Koster went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Yorkville (9-2).
Oswego 21, Waubonsie Valley 10
Samantha Worland was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, Marissa Moffett also drove in four runs and Corrin Kennedy and Maddie Hernandez each had three RBIs for the Panthers.
Newark 6, Geneseo 5
The Norsemen scored four runs in the top of the seventh and one run in the eighth to rally for a non-conference win. Bre Dixon hit two home runs and Kodi Rizzo and Kailey Wohead each went deep once for Newark.
Sandwich 12, St. Francis 1
Maggie Knepper went 2 for 4 at the plate and threw seven strong innings in the circle for Sandwich.
Sycamore 10, Sandwich 5 (Friday)
Gianna Madrigal had an inside-the-park home run for the Indians.
BASEBALL
Yorkville 5, Morris 4
Nate Harris went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and his third homer of the week and Connor Corrigan 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI as the Foxes (10-1) built a 5-0 lead and held on for the nonconference win. Gavin Dobbels struck out five over five strong innings to notch the win.
Freeport 3, Sandwich 0
Sandwich’s Adams struck out four over 4 2/3 innings, allowing just two earned runs on five hits, and also had one of the Indians’ two hits at the plate.
Oswego East 10, Bolingbrook 7
Noah Dowler went 4 for 5 with two doubles, Josh Polubinski and Nathan Edders both hit homers and Griffin Sleyko got the win on the mound for the Wolves (2-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 4, East Aurora 0
Anna Johnson scored three goals and Kate Epstein added one for the Panthers at the Plainfield Classic. Amara Loghmani and Maggie Leger combined for the shutout in goal.
Yorkville 4, Plano 0
Marsden Fisher scored two goals, Brynn Messersmith had a goal and an assist and Alyssa Wallner a goal for the Foxes.