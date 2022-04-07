Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Taylor Kruser, Newark, softball, junior

Name: Taylor Kruser
School: Newark, junior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Kruser threw a one-hit shutout, had two hits and scored two runs in a win over DeKalb, and went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI in a 10-inning win over Batavia.
Kruser was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: Your team had two wins last week against bigger Class 4A schools. How will that help the team going forward?
Kruser: Playing bigger schools helps us to know we can compete against good teams and it helps us to get at-bats against better pitching to prepare us for what comes next.
Welge: Your one-hitter against DeKalb, what was working for you?
Kruser: I had pretty good speed on my fastball and my changeup was working well. And my team helped me on defense in that game.
Welge: How good can this team be?
Kruser: I think we can go pretty far in the postseason. As a team, we’ve talked about maybe winning conference and depending on how we do going far in the playoffs.
Welge: How did you get started playing softball?
Kruser: I’ve been playing travel ball for quite a while and had many coaches help me through the years. My parents have pushed me a lot to play. That has helped me.
Welge: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you be playing?
Kruser: I’d definitely be playing some more volleyball. Since I play travel softball I’d probably still be playing club volleyball.
Welge: You had three brothers play for the baseball team that reached state last year. What was that like following them and how does it motivate your team?
Kruser: From watching the boys and seeing them play, they all talk about it. We want to challenge ourselves and get as far as they did. We were proud of all the boys and what they did last year.
Welge: How did growing up with three brothers help make you the player you are today?
Kruser: We were all very competitive, and playing against three brothers I had to try my best in order for them not to make fun of me. Me and my brothers always played whiffle ball in the yard or go to the field and help each other play, go to the batting cages and stuff.