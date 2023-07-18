July 18, 2023
Sandwich Lions participating in fishing derby at Shabbona Lake

Several local Lions clubs are hosting a Fishing Derby/Party on July 20 at Shabbona Lake State Park. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Sandwich Lions Club is one of several groups participating in the 44th Fishing Derby/Party. The Fishing Derby/Party provides full accessibility to guests and will be held at Shabbona Lake State Park, 4201 Shabbona Grove Road in Shabbona, beginning at 9 a.m. on July 20.

Activities include fishing, boat rides, canoe rides, tractor and trailer rides, a petting zoo and lunch, all provided by the Lions Clubs free of charge.

This event involves 15 Lions Club in Districts 1-J, 1-D and 1-BK. Guests can visit various areas of the park at their own speed. Events will wrap up at about 2 p.m.

For information, contact Lions Ed and Sue Carter at 630-330-1341, 630-330-1339, or at edward0022@att.net.

Lions Clubs participating include Genoa, Kirkland, Paw Paw, Earlville, Leland, DeKalb, Sycamore, Cortland, Malta, Hinckley, Waterman, Shabbona, Lee, Somonauk and Sandwich.