Open Roads ABATE Chapter members participated in the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run on Saturday, June 17. Approximately 400 motorcyclists started at the Grundy County Fairgrounds and rode to the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles.

In return for their donation, participants received a dog tag with the name of a fallen soldier. Funds raised support the cost of etching names in the Wall at Marseilles, improvements and funding of veterans programs/organizations.