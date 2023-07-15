July 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Sandwich Lions offering free vision and hearing screenings July 19

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sandwich Lions Club will host free hearing and retinal screenings from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Fox Valley YMCA West Branch in Sandwich. (FreeImages.com)

The Sandwich Lions Club will offer free hearing and retinal screenings from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Fox Valley YMCA West Branch, 707 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Many with hearing loss can be helped either medically or with a hearing aid, according to a news release from the Sandwich Lions Club. And early detection of retinal disorders such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy is critical. Persons 55 or older are encouraged to take advantage of the free retinal screening.