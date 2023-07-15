Sandwich Lions offering free vision and hearing screenings July 19

The Sandwich Lions Club will offer free hearing and retinal screenings from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Fox Valley YMCA West Branch, 707 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Many with hearing loss can be helped either medically or with a hearing aid, according to a news release from the Sandwich Lions Club. And early detection of retinal disorders such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy is critical. Persons 55 or older are encouraged to take advantage of the free retinal screening.