American Legion Riders will meet June 29 in Sandwich

The Sandwich American Legion Riders Post 181 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Sandwich American Legion/VFW Post, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

On July 1, the American Legion Riders will hold a membership drive at Veterans Park during the Blaze in the City event Car Show event in downtown Sandwich. Stop by the booth to learn about activities the group participates in throughout the year.

Membership is open to members of the American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion who ride motorcycles and enjoy participating in projects to benefit veterans.

For information, email ALR President Bob Lawrence at Flip55@comcast.net.