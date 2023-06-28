June 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

American Legion Riders will meet June 29 in Sandwich

By Shaw Local News Network
Hundreds of motorcycles park underneath an American Flag for the Aaron Lewis concert at Psycho Silo Saloon on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Langley.

(Scott Anderson)

The Sandwich American Legion Riders Post 181 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Sandwich American Legion/VFW Post, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

On July 1, the American Legion Riders will hold a membership drive at Veterans Park during the Blaze in the City event Car Show event in downtown Sandwich. Stop by the booth to learn about activities the group participates in throughout the year.

Membership is open to members of the American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion who ride motorcycles and enjoy participating in projects to benefit veterans.

For information, email ALR President Bob Lawrence at Flip55@comcast.net.