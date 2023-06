Open Roads ABATE members who participated in a recent 300 mile ride are pictured at Route 20 Grill & Bar in Freeport. Pictured are Jimmy from DuKane ABATE, Mark from DuKane ABATE, Cliff Oleson, Henry Herbst from Sandwich ALR, Dan Kazmer, Diana Rebechini, Beth Fannin, David Curran, John Niles, Sam Mataya, Bob and Cheri Mauer, Frank Lorang, Tracey Supan, Sharyl Mataya, Bill Kolb, Mitch Busch, Sarah and Casey Jones and Kurt Gembeck. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE)