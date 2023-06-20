Hilltop Gardeners help plan, plant new pollinator garden in Oswego

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club has transformed the triangular piece of property at Washington Street and Van Buren Avenue near downtown Oswego into a pollinator garden.

The garden features a new entryway sign, welcoming people to downtown Oswego, and a colorful landscape of native and pollinator-friendly flowers. The garden club laid mulch, donated and planted plants and added three bug houses to attract bees and other beneficial insects to the area.

This community beautification project has been a team effort between the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club, the village of Oswego, the Oswego Public Works Department and the Oswegoland Park District.

The project was funded by the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club that matched funding support from ComEd Green Regions Grant with proceeds from its annual fundraiser plant sale, along with contributions from the village of Oswego.

The Hilltop Gardeners Club has a strong history of beautifying the community. They have recently completed plantings at the Happy Tails Dog Park, located at 100 Theodore Drive in Oswego, and each year plan and manage the plantings in downtown Oswego during the summer and holiday seasons.