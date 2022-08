The Sandwich VFW Post 1486 is hosting a drive-thru only rib dinner Saturday, Aug. 6, at the VFW Hall, 713 S. Main St., Sandwich. Dinners will be served from 4 to 6 p.m.

The cost is $18 for a full rack of ribs, potato salad, baked beans, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert. Proceeds will benefit area veterans programs.

For information, call the Sandwich VFW at 815-786-1486.