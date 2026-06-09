Yorkville Christian hires Mike Rembert, Benet assistant who played at Bradley and SEMO, as basketball coach

Mike Rembert’s basketball experience has taken him from five years at two Division-I programs, to overseas, to working alongside three Hall of Fame coaches for a state champion.

And now, Yorkville Christian.

The 2003 St. Rita graduate and Aurora resident who was an assistant coach at Benet for the past two seasons has been named the head boys basketball coach at Yorkville Christian.

Rembert takes over for Aaron Sovern, who started the basketball program and led the Mustangs to won four regional championships, two sectional titles and the 2022 Class 1A state title in 12 seasons.

“Coach Sovern did an excellent job building a foundation,” Rembert said. “I’m taking a baton and finishing the race.”

Rembert, 41, played for two seasons at Bradley before finishing his collegiate career at Southeast Missouri State while earning a degree in criminal justice with a minor in social work. He played overseas in Austria, but after an injury returned to the U.S. where he did corporate and health care security work.

He had helped with basketball programs here and there, but after moving to the Aurora-Naperville-Oswego area had a sit-down with family that now was the time to pursue coaching full time.

Rembert started working at the Naperville-based Basketball Paradise with just-hired Yorkville Christian athletic director Ryan Paradise.

“Small world, me and coach Ryan, we played AAU way back in high school for Chicago Ferrari which grew into Illinois Meanstreets,” Rembert said.

Rembert coached three teams in both the fall and winter at Basketball Paradise.

“You could imagine, six games a weekend, eight practices a week, seven years straight, the reps were there to develop my system,” Rembert said. “I’m big on player development. My style is catered toward teaching you how to play and how not to play. You can walk into any gym in America and play the style I teach.”

Through his work with some Benet players and relationship with Redwings’ assistant John Bonk, who coached Rembert at St. Rita, Rembert came aboard as an assistant at Benet in 2024.

In his two seasons at Benet the Redwings won the Class 4A state championship in 2025 and were Class 4A runner-up in 2026.

He also got to coach alongside Bonk, Benet coach Gene Heidkamp and Bill Riley, a longtime coach at St. Joseph now at Benet.

“I can’t put into words what a blessing it was to sit and assist and learn from three Hall of Fame coaches,” Rembert said. “Got to sit there with note pad and pen and really learn, when time was called to assist with scouting reports, player matchups, film study, player development within practice. Some of the experiences we had, I can’t put into words how grateful I am.”

As expected for a new coach, Rembert said it’s been a chaotic ride since he finalized things at Yorkville Christian but is now introducing his system, the style they want to play and the pace they want to play at.

Yorkville Christian, which is coming off a 23-11 season that culminated in a sectional final appearance, graduated two-time Record Newspapers Player of the Year Jayden Riley. Tray Alford and Jayden Alford have transferred to Oswego since season’s end.

Yorkville Christian will be playing in Glenbrook North’s summer league and heading down to Normal West for the live period.

“There is such a foundation set here that I don’t want to say it’s been seamless, but it’s been fun seeing the buy-in and energy and effort and attitude,” Rembert said. “The parents, players, everybody have been really accepting. I’m blessed, honored and excited.”