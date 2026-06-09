Oswego’s Jaelynn Anthony, Yorkville’s Kayla Kersting named first team All-State

Oswego's Jaelynn Anthony (20) delivers a pitch during Class 4A Yorkville Sectional final softball game between Plainfield East at Oswego. May 29, 2026 in Yorkville. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Oswego senior Jaelynn Anthony and Yorkville senior Kayla Kersting were named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State team released Monday, leading Kendall County-area selections.

Anthony, a Purdue recruit who led Oswego to fourth place in Class 4A and its third straight state appearance, and Kersting, an Iowa commit who led Yorkville to conference and regional titles, were named to the Class 4A All-State first team.

Oswego sophomore Adalynn Fugitt, Yorkville sophomore Bella Rosauer and Oswego East junior Katie Silva were named to the Class 4A second team.

Yorkville senior Ellie Fox, Oswego senior Betsy Jack, Yorkville freshman Alyssa Muhlbach and Oswego East senior Olivia Owles were named to the Class 4A third team.

Newark freshman Zoey Carlson, Yorkville Christian sophomore Nia Hooper and Newark junior Adelaide Johnson were named to the Class 1A second team.

Newark sophomore Rylie Carlson and Yorkville Christian senior Bridget Hooper were named to the Class 1A third team.