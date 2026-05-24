Yorkville’s Grady Phillips wins tennis singles sectional title: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Tennis

Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional

Yorkville senior Grady Phillips won the singles championship at the Waubonsie Valley Sectional and has advanced to next week’s state tournament. Phillips won his first three matches in straight sets, then rallied past Neuqua Valley’s Keshav Menon 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the championship match.

Oswego’s Jimmy Guo and Reyhan Tanovic also advanced to state by taking third in the doubles bracket. After dropping their semifinal match, they came back to beat Neuqua Valley’s Jayden Chiou/Boris Sirotkin 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 for third.

Neuqua won the team title, with Oswego third and Yorkville fourth.

Softball

Newark 20, Earlville 5 (4 innings)

Zoey Carlson was 5 for 5 with two doubles, two triples, five runs scored and three RBIs and Rylie Carlson was 4 for 5 with two triples, three runs scored and five RBIs to lead the Norsemen in the Class 1A Melrose Christian Regional final.

Adelaide Johnson was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Newark (13-15), which next plays Serena in a sectional semifinal Wednesday at Indian Creek.

Baseball

Yorkville 3, McHenry 2

Nate Cygan’s bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the seventh scored Gavin Geevan with the winning run as the Foxes (22-11) won their regular season finale.

Frankie Pavlik earned the win in relief, striking out four and allowing one run on four hits over 3⅓ innings.

Lincoln-Way West 10, Oswego East 3

Jacsen Tucker went 2 for 3 with a homer, run scored and an RBI and Dominic Battista was 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Wolves (16-17) in their regular season finale.

Yorkville Christian 11-12, St. Edward 7-3

Caleb Fulkerson was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and an RBI and Isaac McCoy was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for the Mustangs (15-9-1) in the first game of a doubleheader.

In the second game Fulkerson was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI and Tyler Gleason 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Newark 4, Dwight 3 (10 innings)

Eastin McBroom singled in Jacob Seyller with the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th and Newark (10-18) went on to the nonconference win.

McBroom had two hits and David Ulrich a double and run scored for the Norsemen.