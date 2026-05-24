Sandwich’s Sunny Weber bounces back from loss in 3,200-meter race, secures Class 2A 1,600 title to cap career

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber holds up a finger for first place in the Class 2A 1,600 meters at the IHSA state championships on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

Sunny Weber had a bit more motivation to take the 1,600-meter title than most years.

The Sandwich senior entered the Class 2A girls track and field state championships as the reigning champion in both the 1,600 and 3,200, and was looking to defend her title in both events.

But after losing the 3,200 run to Montini’s Sydney Gersten, the Duke commit felt even more pressure on her when she came into the final half of her final run with Gersten right on her tail.

But unlike her first race of the day, Weber fended off the fellow senior in the final half of the race, crossing the line in 4:47.46 to defend her 1,600 title at O’Brien Field in Charleston.

“I could tell from the announcers and cheers that she was right behind me, so I just realized that I had to try my hardest if I wanted to get the win,” Weber said. “I didn’t get the time that I wanted, but I’m still really happy about how I executed the race and how the meet ended.”

Weber initially entered the 1,600 race looking to take down the class record, one that she set in 2025 after running a 4:41.9. But the competition from Gersten, along with a headwind down the front stretch of the track, quickly changed her approach to the race.

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber rounds a turn in the Class 2A 1,600 meters at the IHSA state championships on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

“It definitely felt more like a technical race this time around,” Weber said. “It was also a little more windy, so I had to take that into account and try to push myself the best I could without stressing or worrying about my time and give it all I could.”

Weber enacted a similar move in her 3,200 earlier in the day, pushing past Rockford Lutheran’s Abigail Baumann for the lead with 800 meters left in the race. However, Gersten matched the move, and eventually powered past Weber with 200 meters to go to dethrone the two-time defending champ.

Despite not getting the win, Weber still came to the line with a very respectable 10:11.23 for the silver medal.

“I didn’t expect that time at all,” Weber said. “I was trying to be a little more relaxed and make a move with 800 to go. And obviously it wasn’t enough. But it’s all OK, I was fine, and I just used it as fuel in that next race.”

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber rounds a turn in the Class 2A 3,200 meters at the IHSA state championships on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

The state meet marked the end of a very decorated high school career for Weber, who finished with six state titles across cross country and track and field. And while she still plans to do a few more postseason races before making the move to Durham, N.C., she’s proud of her time representing the Indians over the last four years.

“I’ve been so grateful to be able to do this the past few years,” Weber said. “But most of all, I’m most thankful for getting to meet these amazing girls that I could make memories with. And a lot of them will be competing in college, so hopefully I’ll get to compete against them in college.”