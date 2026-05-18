Sandwich plans Memorial Day services

The Sandwich American Legion, VFW, local scouts, and community volunteers will begin preparations by placing American flags on veterans’ graves at Oak Mound Cemetery on Saturday at 10 a.m. (Sole Memorial)

The Sandwich community will come together on Monday, Memorial Day to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States.

This year’s observance carries added significance as it aligns with the nationwide America 250 commemoration, marking 250 years since our nation’s founding, the Sandwich American Legion said.

“As communities across the country reflect on the ideals of freedom, service, and sacrifice that have shaped the United States since 1776, the Memorial Day program offers a meaningful opportunity to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those ideals,” the American Legion said in a news release.

In advance of Memorial Day, the Sandwich American Legion, VFW, local scouts, and community volunteers will begin preparations by placing American flags on veterans’ graves at Oak Mound Cemetery on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The day’s Memorial Day observances will include a series of ceremonies at local cemeteries and memorial sites, culminating in a gathering at the Sandwich Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.

Sandwich Memorial Day schedule

9:30 a.m. — Pine Mound Cemetery, LaSalle County

10 a.m. — Veterans Park, downtown Sandwich

10:30 a.m. — Oak Ridge Cemetery with GAR Ceremony (GAR Cannon), Sandwich

11 a.m. — Oak Mound Cemetery, 13657 Chicago Road, DeKalb County

11:30 a.m. — St. Paul Cemetery, West Sandwich Road, DeKalb County

11:50 a.m. — Pratt Road Cemetery, DeKalb County

12:15 p.m. — VFW Post 1486. 713 S. Main St., Sandwich

Each stop on the schedule will honor fallen service members with ceremonial tributes and moments of remembrance.

The public is invited to attend any or all portions of the day’s events. Community members, veterans, families, and local organizations are encouraged to participate and show their support, the release said.

“The America 250 initiative inspires communities nationwide to reflect on the nation’s past, honor those who have served, and look toward the future with renewed commitment to civic pride and unity,” the Legion stated.