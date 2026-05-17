Two chickens die in fire, one of 2 Saturday in Yorkville

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to two structure fires in Yorkville on Saturday, including one in which two chickens died. (Joey Weslo)

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to two structure fires Saturday in Yorkville, including one in which two chickens died.

About 5:16 p.m., the district was dispatched to the 500 block of Powers Court in Yorkville for a reported structure fire, according to a news release from the district. Initial reports indicated there was a possible electrical fire.

The first-arriving chief officer reported fire on the second floor of a two-story, multiunit residence. Crews quickly started extinguishing the fire, according to the release.

Additional companies arrived on the scene and searched the unit where the fire was and an adjacent unit. With assistance from the Yorkville Police Department, crews were able to remove three dogs, three cats, two ducks and one lizard from the building, according to the release.

Firefighters also found two chickens in the unit where the fire was that had died, according to the release.

Once the fire was confirmed under control, crews continued overhaul operations to make sure the flames hadn’t spread and conducted ventilation efforts.

Because of the extent of damage to the unit where the fire was located, the residence was deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was notified, and provided assistance to the displaced residents.

There were no reported injuries to anyone in the residence or firefighters. Damage is estimated at about $50,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A few hours later about 10:58 p.m., the district responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of West Kendall Drive in Yorkville, according to a news release. Initial reports indicated the caller smelled something burning and believed there was a fire inside the walls.

Because the flames were within the walls of the two-story house, crews worked at removing drywall and locating the hidden fire, according to the release. Additional companies arrived on the scene and started looking for any occupants.

No one was found inside. The residence was deemed uninhabitable because of the extent of damage, according to the release.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or residents. Damage is estimated at about $50,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.