‘Strikes, Spares & Star-Spangled Style,’ 5th annual SociaBowl hosted by Yorkville Chamber

The fifth annual SociaBowl hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce featured a patriotic theme at Pinz Entertainment Center on May 7, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

If the founding fathers ever donned bowling shoes, Yorkville’s “Strikes, Spares & Star-Spangled Style SociaBowl” was the place to be.

The fifth annual SociaBowl hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce featured people dressed in patriotic flair, including a few powdered wigs and colonial attire, at Pinz Entertainment Center on May 7.

The event boasted more than 50 bowlers across 13 competing teams, coming together to celebrate the camaraderie between the Yorkville business community and to commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday.

“The evening was filled with laughter, friendly competition and meaningful connections,” the Chamber said. “We are so grateful to everyone who participated, sponsored and supported this unforgettable evening of community and fun. We can’t wait to do it again next year.”

The fifth annual SociaBowl hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce featured a patriotic theme at Pinz Entertainment Center on May 7, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Chamber gave a special shoutout to all the creative costumes, especially the “unforgettable” founding fathers get-up sported by Pesola Media Group. Their ability to “bring history to life” earned them Best Dressed honors.

“What truly made the evening special was the sense of community,” the Chamber said.

The event also featured a raffle and networking opportunities.

The fifth annual SociaBowl hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce featured a patriotic theme at Pinz Entertainment Center on May 7, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Chamber thanked the volunteers Wayne Koschnitzki, Heather Wilkinson, Joel Recchia, Stephanie Roskopf, Colin Powers, and Andie Groff.

Constellation Telecom’s team took the top prize in round one. Nextsulting claimed the top team score in the second round.

Gina Johansen of Keller Williams Realty Infinity and Kealan O’Neil of O’Neil Proprty Group LLC were recognized for the highest individual scores.

Food was provided by Hunger Strike sponsors. Photography was provided by KG Photography.

Participating event sponsors included The Law Office of Aaron J. Vanagaitis, LLC, WSPY, Pesola Media Group, Yorkville Heating and Air Conditioning, Johns Real Estate Home Services, MetroNet, Stephen Alan Salon, The Chocolate Shoppe, and YACC Leads Ignite.

Sponsors also included BrightFarms, Gina Johansen, KW Realty Infinity, Heartland Bank & Trust Company, Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling, Wheatland Title Company, A Royal Paint, CHOCOLUXE, Comparion Insurance – Chris Heitz, Colin Power, Equitable Advisors, YACC Leads Over Lunch, Main Street Merchants, and Yorkville Auto Body.