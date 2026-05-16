Plano Public Library’s programming for adults and kids

Knit and Crochet Group at the Plano Community Library District meets on Zoom and in person each week. (Sandy Bressner)

Holiday closings: Monday, May 25, Memorial Day

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

4 to 6 p.m. every Monday

Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Every Thursday

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Get Covered Illinois

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every Wednesday through June 24

Meet with a Get Covered Illinois Navigator. Navigators are trained professionals who assist you with finding health insurance options through Get Covered Illinois. This includes helping you complete eligibility annd enrollment forms. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette – Linens and Lemons

6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 18

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. $15.00 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

State Sen. Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours

12:30 to 2 p.m. May 19

A representative from state Sen. Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class – All Occasion Cards

6:30 to 8 p.m. May 19

You’ll make five handmade cards with Jennifer Boring. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Wednesday Book Club

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 20

JUST MERCY by Bryan Stevenson will be discussed. The book for June will be THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Plot Twisters Book Club

7 to 8 p.m. May 26

If you love a good thriller, this book club is for you. We’ll discuss My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing in May. For adults. Registration is required. Space is limited. Books can be picked up at the Checkout Desk.

Blood Drive

2:30n to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, June 1 and Aug. 1

To schedule your donation, please sign up at the Library or online at www.versiti.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Each donor will be entered in a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card. Location: Meeting Room.