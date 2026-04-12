Six Minooka students earn Director Awards from vocational center

Recognition honors outstanding performance in automotive, trades, criminal justice, teaching, and health occupations

Six Minooka Community High School students have earned Director Awards from the Grundy Area Vocational Center (GAVC) in Morris for outstanding classroom performance.

The March award winners are:

• Gioncarlo Sanchez (Automotive)

• Aaron Maxwell (Building Trades)

• Sophia Avila (Criminal Justice)

• Jonathon Berscheid (Foundation of Teaching)

• Marlee Nugent (Health Occupations)

• Audrey Medina (Health Occupations)

Director Award winners receive a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the school year.

Grundy Area Vocational Center Director Award Winners for March 2026. The awards recognize students from Minooka Community High School who demonstrate excellence in their vocational programs. (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School)

The center emphasizes hands-on learning, classroom instruction, work-based experience, and leadership development to help students connect education to real-world careers.

Grundy Area Vocational Center strives to promote academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing six quality areas of learning:

• Integration of core academic skills

• Classroom instruction

• Hands-on laboratory instruction

• Work-based learning

• Personal & leadership development

• Relationships with partners (business, industry, community, and post-secondary)

GAVC believes that addressing these six areas will lead to a multitude of experiences for students that will assist them in making the connection between education and the real world.

The center partners with local businesses and post-secondary institutions to help students connect classroom learning to real-world careers.

For more information about GAVC, visit www.gavc-il.org.