Jamari McKay’s big day leads Oswego East to Stagg Invite title: Saturday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Stagg Invitational

Oswego East won the 11-team invitational, nearly doubling runner-up T.F. South (154-81) in the team scoring.

Oswego East’s Jamari McKay won the 100-meter dash (11.27 seconds) and triple jump (13.69 meters), was second in the 200 (23.21) and third in the long jump (6.52), teammate Micah Monahan won the 400 (51.15), Oswego East’s Phoenix Scott won the 800 (1:58.39), Donavin Eason won the 100 hurdles (15.08) and Noah Snow the 300 hurdles (42.13).

pic.twitter.com/BdDbtOwmWj — Oswego East Men's Cross Country and Track & Field (@OEHSmensXCTF) April 11, 2026

Don Gooden Invitational

Plano was second, Sandwich sixth and Newark 13th in the meet held at Mendota.

Sandwich’s Luis Murillo won the shot put (15.62 meters) and teammate Jacob Ross won the pole vault (3.96 meters).

Arcadia Invitational

Yorkville senior Owen Horeni took third place in the 800-meter run at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in California. Horeni was clocked in 1:50.25, which is the new seventh-ranked time in the U.S. and No. 1-ranked time in Illinois. Horeni broke his own school record in his first outdoor meet.

Westmont Invitational

Yorkville Christian placed second at the Steve Wolfe Invitational at Westmont.

Yorkville Christian’s Nate Fosco third in the 200, Michael Pigeon was second in the 110 hurdles with a new school record time of 17.43 seconds and took first in the 300 hurdles with another school record time of 44.18 seconds.

Girls Track and Field

Downers Grove South Invitational

Yorkville took third behind Geneva and Naperville North at the Downers Grove South meet.

Yorkville’s Athena Triner won the 800 (2:18.70), Hailey Kovaka won the high jump (1.47 meters) and the Foxes also won the 4x400 relay (4:06.31).

Metea Valley Invitational

Oswego was fourth in the meet held in Aurora. Oswego’s Destiny Hicks won the 200 (25.13), was second in the 100 (12.45) and anchored the Panthers’ winning 4x200 relay (1:45.13).

Don Gooden Invitational

Sandwich was 11th and Newark 12th in the meet held at Mendota.

Softball

Oswego 5, Lincoln-Way West 3

Adalynn Fugitt’s two-run double with two outs in the top of the ninth proved the game-winner as the Panthers took the nonconference road game.

Jaelynn Anthony was 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs and got the win in relief and Fugitt was 2 for 5 with the two RBIs and a run scored. Ahlivia East was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Oswego (5-6).

Oswego East 15, Harvard 0

Danielle Stone hit a three-run home run and a two-run double, and the Wolves (8-2) capped off a five-inning win with a seven-run fourth.

Katie Silva was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Olivia Owles 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Warren 10, Oswego East 8

The Wolves scored six runs in the fifth inning to tie it 7-7 and send the game to extras, but Warren won it with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Silva was 3 for 5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs and Katie Maday 2 for 5 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Oswego East (8-3).

Newark 15, Herscher 2

Rylie Carlson went 4 for 4 with a solo homer, double, four runs scored and three RBIs to key a 17-hit attack in Newark’s five-inning home win.

Zoey Carlson was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Adelaide Johnson was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for Newark (6-5).

Baseball

Oswego East 5, Batavia 4

Noah Deist had a two-run double in the Wolves’ three-run fourth, and they went on to the nonconference win at Batavia.

Austin Aguilera, who worked 1⅓ innings of relief to earn a save for Oswego East (7-4), coaxed a Batavia pop up that he caught to end the game with the bases loaded.

Yorkville 2, Morris 0

Jackson Knickerbocker fired a complete game three-hitter with five strikeouts as the Foxes (6-4) earned the nonconference win at Morris.

Bryce Baxa drove in the Foxes’ first run in the first with a sacrifice fly and they added an unearned run in the fifth. Gavin Geegan walked twice and scored both Yorkville runs.

Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Yorkville Christian 2

Caleb Fulkerson was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored and Phoenix Oliver 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, but Bloomington Central Catholic scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to the nonconference win over the Mustangs (3-4-1).