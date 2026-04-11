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Kendall County Now

Sandwich baseball, softball win: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians.

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Sandwich 11, Freeport 2

The Indians scored nine runs in the fourth and went on to the nonconference win over the Pretzels in Sandwich.

Griffin Somlock was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Braden Behringer 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich (7-6-1). Arlo Budd struck out eight in a complete-game three hitter.

Softball

Sandwich 10, Streator 9

The Indians scored seven runs in the third and went on to the nonconference win in Sandwich.

Kayden Corneils was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Kendal Petre 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Jillian Freemon was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Sandwich (8-4).

Sandburg 5, Oswego East 0

Katie Silva had a triple and a single for two of the six hits for the Wolves (7-2) in a nonconference loss in Oswego. Losing pitcher Faith Hagerty struck out five.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.