Sandwich baseball, softball win: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Sandwich 11, Freeport 2

The Indians scored nine runs in the fourth and went on to the nonconference win over the Pretzels in Sandwich.

Griffin Somlock was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Braden Behringer 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich (7-6-1). Arlo Budd struck out eight in a complete-game three hitter.

Softball

Sandwich 10, Streator 9

The Indians scored seven runs in the third and went on to the nonconference win in Sandwich.

Kayden Corneils was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Kendal Petre 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Jillian Freemon was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Sandwich (8-4).

Sandburg 5, Oswego East 0

Katie Silva had a triple and a single for two of the six hits for the Wolves (7-2) in a nonconference loss in Oswego. Losing pitcher Faith Hagerty struck out five.