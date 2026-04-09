Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Ellie Fox, Yorkville, softball, senior

Yorkville's Ellie Fox (13) throws a pitch against Antioch during a nonconference softball game at Yorkville High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne/Chicago Tribune)

Name: Ellie Fox

School: Yorkville, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Fox struck out 13 in a complete-game two-hitter in a win over Logan and struck out 11 in a win over Johnson City.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Yorkville volleyball’s Danny Knoll, Sandwich baseball’s Braden Behringer and Oswego softball’s Jaelynn Anthony.

Here is Fox’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You had some huge strikeout games last week. What was working for you?

Fox: I had a good feel for a couple of my pitches. My rise ball and curve ball were working together to throw off the batters.

What did your team take out of the trip softball wise? What did you do besides the softball?

Fox: Myrtle Beach helped us grow closer as a team. Bonding off the field built trust, and that chemistry made a big difference in how we played together. It showed that you win when you truly play as a team. Besides softball we bedazzled, tanned at the beach, went in the ocean, had many ice cream trips, played trivia in group themes and some of us even went on the sling shot together.

How’s the start to the season gone?

Fox: We’ve played some really strong teams to start the season, which has pushed us to compete and learn quickly. Each game has helped us figure out what works best for our team.

For people who haven’t seen you pitch, how would you describe your game? What do you feel is your best pitch?

Fox: I’d say my pitching style is pretty flexible. It honestly depends on the day. Some games my rise is working, other games it’s my curve or change up, and sometimes all of them. I focus on adjusting and using whatever works best to get hitters out.

How did you start playing softball?

Fox: I started playing softball through tee ball. My brother played baseball, and watching him inspired me to play. As I grew, I realized how much I loved the sport and eventually joined a travel softball team.

Have you played other sports?

Fox: I’ve played a few other sports as well. I played volleyball from fourth grade through my freshman year, and I also swam competitively for a few years when I was younger.

It being end of spring break what’s a place you’d like to visit someday?

Fox: I really want to go to Greece.

What’s a TV show or movie you would watch over and over?

Fox: “The Vampire Diaries”

Do you know your post high school plans?

Fox: I am going to Southeast Missouri State University and plan to major in accounting. I also look forward to playing softball for the Redhawks!