New auto body shop in Yorkville says they will ‘bring your vehicle back to pre-accident condition’

A new Gerber Collision & Glass has opened in Yorkville, offering full-service auto body repairs.

The shop is operating out of a brand new building constructed at 1203 N. Bridge St. Construction on the site began back in October, according to the city’s economic development committee.

The business sponsors the NHRA Gerber Collision and Glass Nationals at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet. This year’s event is May 14-17.

The auto body shop offers “lifetime guarantees” for its repair services for as long as you own your vehicle, according to its website.

The business repairs all makes and models of vehicles and provides free repair estimates. The auto body shop specializes in windshield replacement and repair.

The business also provides collision repair, auto body repair, dent and scratch repair, frame straightening, auto paint repair, paint-less dent repair and bumper repair.

On its website, the business says it will “bring your vehicle back to pre-accident condition.”

The new Yorkville location joins about 70 other Gerber Collision & Glass locations in the state.

You can contact the business by calling 331-888-5157, or by visiting, gerbercollision.com/locations/yorkville-il.