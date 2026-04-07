Yorkville Sons of The American Legion holding Sunday breakfast

An honor guard from the Yorkville American Legion Post 489 watched over the legion's annual Memorial Day Service at Town Square Park on Monday. A large crowd braved the heat, to honor those who served in the armed forces. (Shea Lazansky)

The Yorkville Sons of The American Legion are holding their last monthly breakfast fundraiser of the season this weekend.

The breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.

The buffet consists of biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk, coffee and an omelet station.

The public is welcome.

The cost is $12 for adults ages 18 - 54 , $10 for those 55 and older, and $8 for those ages 6-17, and those age 5 and younger get in for free.