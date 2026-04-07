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Jeffrey Ashley homers, Sandwich wins slugfest with Plano: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Sandwich senior Jeffrey Ashley

Sandwich senior Jeffrey Ashley (Sandwich Athletics )

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Sandwich 16, Plano 7

Jeffrey Ashley homered and scored two runs, Braden Behringer scored three runs and drove in one, Brody Cole had three RBIs and a run scored and Cash White scored three runs as the Indians won a slugfest.

Eric Nunez and Jackson each had two hits and an RBI for Plano (4-6-1, 0-1). Nunez, Quentin Santoria and Braylon Schmidt had doubles.

Yorkville 3, Joliet West 1

Gabe Sanders struck out five over 5⅔ innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits, and Frankie Pavlik struck out the side in the seventh to close out the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win.

Kamden Muell was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Foxes (4-3).

Oswego 19, Plainfield Central 7

Dylan Doogs went 4 for 5 with a homer, three runs scored and four RBIs, Hunter Amelio 4 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Drew Kleinhans was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Oswego (5-4).

Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Newark 8

David Ulrich had a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Austin Reibel two runs scored and an RBI for Newark.

Plainfield East 10, Oswego East 9 (8 innings)

The host Bengals scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and walked it off with a run in the eighth.

Devin Wheaton was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored and Adyn Fowler 3 for 5 with a run scored for the Wolves.

Softball

Sandwich 11, Putnam County 1

Kayden Corneils was 4 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored, Abigail Johnson had two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Jillian Freemon was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.