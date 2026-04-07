Jeffrey Ashley homers, Sandwich wins slugfest with Plano: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Sandwich 16, Plano 7

Jeffrey Ashley homered and scored two runs, Braden Behringer scored three runs and drove in one, Brody Cole had three RBIs and a run scored and Cash White scored three runs as the Indians won a slugfest.

Eric Nunez and Jackson each had two hits and an RBI for Plano (4-6-1, 0-1). Nunez, Quentin Santoria and Braylon Schmidt had doubles.

Yorkville 3, Joliet West 1

Gabe Sanders struck out five over 5⅔ innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits, and Frankie Pavlik struck out the side in the seventh to close out the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win.

Kamden Muell was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Foxes (4-3).

Oswego 19, Plainfield Central 7

Dylan Doogs went 4 for 5 with a homer, three runs scored and four RBIs, Hunter Amelio 4 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Drew Kleinhans was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Oswego (5-4).

Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Newark 8

David Ulrich had a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Austin Reibel two runs scored and an RBI for Newark.

Plainfield East 10, Oswego East 9 (8 innings)

The host Bengals scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and walked it off with a run in the eighth.

Devin Wheaton was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored and Adyn Fowler 3 for 5 with a run scored for the Wolves.

Softball

Sandwich 11, Putnam County 1

Kayden Corneils was 4 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored, Abigail Johnson had two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Jillian Freemon was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich.