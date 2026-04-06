Yorkville volleyball wins silver bracket at West Aurora Invite: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville's boys volleyball team won the silver bracket of the West Aurora Invitational. (Photo provided)

Boys Volleyball

Yorkville

Yorkville was silver bracket champion at the West Aurora Invitational. The Foxes are off to an 8-2 start in the first 10 matches (best start in program history).

Yorkville beat Hinsdale Central 25-23, 25-22 for the Silver Championship. Danny Knoll had seven kills and six digs and Akon Fongu-Atehnkeng four kills and three digs.

The Foxes beat Waubonsie Valley 25-15, 25-18. Knoll had seven kills and 12 digs adn AJ DiVito five kills and 16 digs.

Naperville North beat Yorkville 25-22, 14-25, 15-13. Chase Leonard had eight kills and Knoll five aces, six kills and 11 digs.

Yorkville beat Joliet West 25-20, 25-18. Fongu-Atehnkeng had six kills and Leonard five kills and seven digs.

Baseball

Barrington 10, Yorkville 8

Bryce Baxa slugged two home runs and Justin Giese was 2 for 5 with two runs scored for the Foxes.