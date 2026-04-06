Yorkville volleyball wins silver bracket at West Aurora Invite: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Volleyball
Yorkville
Yorkville was silver bracket champion at the West Aurora Invitational. The Foxes are off to an 8-2 start in the first 10 matches (best start in program history).
Yorkville beat Hinsdale Central 25-23, 25-22 for the Silver Championship. Danny Knoll had seven kills and six digs and Akon Fongu-Atehnkeng four kills and three digs.
The Foxes beat Waubonsie Valley 25-15, 25-18. Knoll had seven kills and 12 digs adn AJ DiVito five kills and 16 digs.
Naperville North beat Yorkville 25-22, 14-25, 15-13. Chase Leonard had eight kills and Knoll five aces, six kills and 11 digs.
Yorkville beat Joliet West 25-20, 25-18. Fongu-Atehnkeng had six kills and Leonard five kills and seven digs.
Baseball
Barrington 10, Yorkville 8
Bryce Baxa slugged two home runs and Justin Giese was 2 for 5 with two runs scored for the Foxes.